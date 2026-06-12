Boost your iron naturally with spinach and golden raisins

Dish 1

Spinach salad with golden raisins

A spinach salad with golden raisins makes for a refreshing and nutritious meal option. Start with fresh spinach leaves as the base, and add sliced almonds for some crunch. Toss in some golden raisins for sweetness, and top it off with a light vinaigrette dressing. This salad not only tastes great, but also gives you an iron boost from the spinach, and other essential nutrients from the almonds and raisins.