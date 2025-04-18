What's the story

Spinach smoothies have become an ideal choice for those wanting to power up their morning yoga practice.

Loaded with the most important nutrients, these green drinks offer a natural energy boost sans caffeine or sugar-laden alternatives.

The vitamins, minerals and antioxidants found in spinach help support overall health and well-being, making it an ideal addition to any morning routine.

Here's how spinach smoothies can energize your yoga practice.