Juniper berries are more than just a flavoring for beverages.

These tiny, flavor-packed berries have a long history in both the culinary world and traditional medicine.

Their distinctive piney, slightly citrusy taste can elevate a variety of dishes.

This article details five exciting ways to use juniper berries in your kitchen.

Get ready to discover new flavors and bring a little bit of the wild to your dining table.