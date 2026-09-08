5 split pea recipes you can't say no to

Split pea soup is a comforting dish that has been enjoyed for centuries.

It is prepared by simmering split peas with vegetables such as carrots, onions, and celery. The result is a thick and flavorful soup that warms you up on the coldest of days.

Split pea soup is often seasoned with herbs such as thyme or bay leaves to enhance its taste.

This dish is not only filling but also packed with nutrients.