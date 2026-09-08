5 split pea recipes you can't say no to
What's the story
Split peas are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used to prepare a variety of classic dishes. Rich in protein and fiber, they make an excellent choice for anyone looking to add more plant-based foods to their diet. From hearty soups to delicious stews, split peas have been used in traditional recipes across different cultures. Here are five classic dishes that highlight the unique qualities of split peas.
Dish 1
Hearty split pea soup
Split pea soup is a comforting dish that has been enjoyed for centuries.
It is prepared by simmering split peas with vegetables such as carrots, onions, and celery. The result is a thick and flavorful soup that warms you up on the coldest of days.
Split pea soup is often seasoned with herbs such as thyme or bay leaves to enhance its taste.
This dish is not only filling but also packed with nutrients.
Dish 2
Traditional Indian dal
Dal is a staple in Indian cuisine, and split peas are commonly used in this dish.
The preparation involves cooking split peas until soft and then tempering them with spices like cumin, mustard seeds, and turmeric.
The result is a rich lentil stew that goes well with rice or flatbreads like naan or roti.
Dal made from split peas offers a hearty meal rich in protein and essential vitamins.
Dish 3
Mediterranean split pea stew
Mediterranean cuisine also features delicious stews made from split peas.
These stews usually include tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil for added flavor.
The combination of these ingredients makes for a savory dish that is both satisfying and nutritious.
Mediterranean split pea stew can be served as an entree or side dish at any meal.
Dish 4
French green pea puree
French cuisine has its own take on split peas called green pea puree.
It is a smooth blend of cooked green or yellow peas, seasoned with herbs like parsley or chervil for freshness.
This puree is usually served as an accompaniment to main courses but can also be enjoyed on its own as an appetizer or light snack option.
Dish 5
Middle Eastern falafel patties
Falafel patties are a popular use of ground legumes like chickpeas or fava beans.
They can also be made with ground dried yellow lentils or red lentils. These are mixed with spices like coriander seeds, cumin powder, garlic, onion, and fresh cilantro.
The mixture is shaped into flavorful patties and deep-fried until golden brown.
Serve them hot with tahini sauce, pita bread, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and pickles.