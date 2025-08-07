Sprout-based recipes you'll love

Sprouts are a powerhouse of nutrition, and they add that fresh, crunchy texture to any vegetarian meal. Adding sprouts to family dinners not only increases variety but also enhances the nutritional value of meals. From salads to main courses, sprouts can be used in many ways to make the most unique and satisfying dishes. Here are some sprout-based recipes to make your family dinners delightful.

Fresh flavors Sprout salad with citrus dressing A sprout salad with citrus dressing is a refreshing start to any meal. Mix together some mixed sprouts with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers. For dressing, mix lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Toss them all together for a zesty salad which is both nutritious as well as delicious.

Quick cook Sprouted lentil stir-fry Sprouted lentil stir-fry is one of the simplest yet tastiest dishes to make. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until they turn golden brown. Next, add sprouted lentils to the pan, along with veggies of your choice such as carrots and broccoli. For a burst of flavor, season the mixture with soy sauce and a hint of ginger. This makes for an aromatic, nutrient-rich dish.

Creative twist Sprout-stuffed bell peppers For a creative spin to regular stuffed peppers, try using sprouts as filling. Start mixing cooked rice or quinoa with a mix of different sprouts, freshly diced tomatoes, and onions. Season the mix with spices like cumin and coriander powder for additional flavor. Stuff halved bell peppers with this delicious mix. Bake them till they are perfectly tender and ready to dig in.

Flavorful spice Spicy sprout curry A spicy sprout curry can be a hearty addition to your dinner table. Start by cooking onions in oil until they turn soft. Then, add ginger-garlic paste, and turmeric powder and chili powder to introduce heat. Next, add mixed sprouts and either coconut milk or tomato puree into the mix. Let the curry simmer till it has thickened to the desired consistency, blending all the flavors beautifully.