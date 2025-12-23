Sprouted horse gram-carrots make for an ideal protein salad

Sprouted horse gram and carrots make for a nutritious salad combination, rich in protein and vitamins. This mix not only boosts your protein intake but also gives you essential nutrients. Horse gram, a legume, is famous for its high protein content, while carrots are loaded with beta-carotene and fiber. Together, they make a healthy addition to your diet, easy to prepare and delicious.

#1 Nutritional benefits of horse gram Horse gram is one of the most protein-rich legumes, with about 24% protein content. It is also rich in iron, calcium, and phosphorus, which are essential for maintaining healthy bones and blood. The high fiber content of horse gram helps in digestion and keeps blood sugar levels stable. Including horse gram in your diet can help meet your daily protein requirements without relying on animal products.

#2 Carrots: A vitamin powerhouse Carrots are famous for their beta-carotene content, which the body converts to vitamin A. This vitamin is essential for good vision, skin health, and immune function. Carrots also provide vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants that help reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Adding carrots to your meals can help you meet your daily vitamin needs while adding natural sweetness to your dishes.

Tip 1 Combining horse gram with carrots Combining sprouted horse gram with grated or chopped carrots makes for a balanced salad full of nutrients. The crunchiness of carrots complements the texture of horse gram well. You can toss them together with a light dressing of lemon juice or olive oil for added flavor without compromising on health benefits.