Headed to Sri Lanka? Try these green gram snacks

Sri Lanka is famous for its vibrant culinary scene, especially the snacks made from green gram. These dishes highlight the versatility of green gram, a staple in Sri Lankan cuisine. Not only are these snacks delicious, but they are also healthy, making them a great option for anyone looking to try something new. Here are five must-try Sri Lankan green gram snacks that will take you on a journey of flavors and textures.

Dish 1 Green gram fritters delight Green gram fritters are a popular street food in Sri Lanka. Made from ground green grams mixed with spices and herbs, these fritters are deep-fried to crispy perfection. They make for an amazing snack to have on the go or to serve at home gatherings. The addition of onions and chilies gives them a unique flavor profile that appeals to many.

Dish 2 Nutritious green gram pancakes Green gram pancakes are another nutritious option that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Prepared by blending green grams with rice flour and coconut milk, these pancakes are slightly thick and packed with flavor. They can be eaten plain or with chutneys or sauces of your choice, making them versatile enough to suit different palates.

Dish 3 Flavorful green gram cutlets Green gram cutlets are a delicious snack made by mixing mashed green grams with potatoes and spices. The mixture is shaped into patties and shallow-fried until golden brown. These cutlets are often served as an appetizer or side dish at meals, providing a satisfying crunch with every bite.

Dish 4 Savory green gram rolls Green gram rolls are a unique twist on traditional spring rolls. The filling is made from cooked green grams, mixed vegetables, and spices, all wrapped in thin pastry sheets before being baked or fried. These rolls offer a delightful combination of textures, from the crispy outer layer to the soft, flavorful filling inside.