Stand-up paddleboarding v/s roller skiing: Which is better for arms?

Stand-up paddleboarding and roller skiing are two popular activities that provide a unique workout experience. Both sports engage different muscle groups and offer distinct benefits for improving arm endurance. While stand-up paddleboarding involves balancing on water and using paddles to propel forward, roller skiing simulates cross-country skiing on wheels. Here, we explore the differences in arm endurance benefits offered by each activity, helping you choose the right one for your fitness goals.

#1 Muscle engagement in stand-up paddleboarding Stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) is a full-body workout that particularly engages the arms, shoulders, and core. The constant paddling motion builds endurance as you fight against water resistance. The need to maintain balance on the board also engages stabilizing muscles in the arms and shoulders. SUP can improve your grip strength and overall upper body endurance as you paddle through different water conditions.

#2 Roller skiing's impact on arm endurance Roller skiing mimics cross-country skiing on wheels, providing an intense cardiovascular workout that also strengthens the arms. The poling motion used to propel forward engages the triceps, biceps, and shoulders extensively. As roller skiing is performed on varied terrains, it challenges your muscles differently, improving their endurance over time. This activity is especially beneficial for those looking to improve their aerobic capacity along with arm strength.

Advertisement

#3 Comparing cardiovascular benefits Both stand-up paddleboarding and roller skiing provide excellent cardiovascular benefits while boosting arm endurance. SUP increases heart rate through continuous paddling against water resistance, while roller skiing does the same with its high-intensity poling movements on land. Depending on your preference for water or land-based activities, either can be an effective way to boost cardiovascular health along with arm muscle endurance.

Advertisement