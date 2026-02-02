Ever tried star-dune hiking?

Africa's star-dune hiking spots are a treat for adventurers who love the combination of natural beauty and celestial wonders. These places give you a chance to hike through magnificent sand dunes and marvel at the stars in clear skies. The experience is one of a kind, as you get to explore unique terrains and enjoy the peace of nature. Here are five such amazing spots.

#1 Namib Desert's Sossusvlei dunes The Namib Desert's Sossusvlei Dunes in Namibia are famous for their towering red dunes and stunning landscapes. Famous for their height and color, these dunes make for an ideal backdrop for stargazing. The clear skies here offer an unobstructed view of the Milky Way and other celestial bodies. Hikers can explore the shifting sands during the day and enjoy a spectacular starry sky at night.

#2 Morocco's Erg Chebbi Dunes Erg Chebbi in Morocco is known for its vast sea of golden sand dunes, which rise up to 150 meters. The area is accessible from Merzouga, where travelers can embark on camel treks or 4x4 tours to explore the dunes. At night, the clear desert air makes it easy to see constellations and planets, making it a favorite among astronomy enthusiasts.

#3 Algeria's Grand Erg Oriental The Grand Erg Oriental in Algeria is a remote desert area dotted with endless stretches of sand dunes. This lesser-known spot promises solitude and peace to hikers looking for an escape from the crowds. The region's isolation also means less light pollution, making it easier to see stars in all their glory.

#4 Tunisia's Chott El Jerid Chott el Jerid in Tunisia is a large salt flat, but it also has some amazing sand dune formations. These make for an interesting terrain for hikers to explore during the day. At night, the flat's reflective surface adds to the beauty of stargazing experiences by providing a clear view of the night sky without any obstructions.