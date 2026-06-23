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Awesome ways to use star fruit in salads

By Simran Jeet 11:20 am Jun 23, 202611:20 am

What's the story

Star fruit, or carambola, is a tropical fruit that is not just unique in appearance but also in taste. With its star-like shape when sliced, the fruit is an amazing addition to summer salads. Its sweet and tangy flavor can elevate the simplest of dishes, making it a favorite among foodies. Here are some interesting ways to use star fruit in your summer salads.