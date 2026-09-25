Chile's Atacama Desert: The perfect spot for stargazing
What's the story
The Atacama Desert in Chile is the driest desert on Earth, making it the perfect place to stargaze. With its clear skies and low humidity, the desert offers an unparalleled opportunity to observe celestial bodies. This article lists some of the best spots in the Atacama Desert for stargazing, giving you a chance to witness the wonders of the universe.
#1
San Pedro de Atacama observatories
San Pedro de Atacama is a popular base for stargazers, thanks to its proximity to several observatories.
These places offer guided tours and telescopes for visitors to explore the night sky.
The observatories provide insights into astronomy and allow visitors to view planets, stars, and galaxies up close.
The area is easily accessible and offers a range of accommodation options for those wishing to spend more time stargazing.
#2
Valle de la Luna viewpoint
Valle de la Luna (Valley of the Moon) is another stunning place to stargaze in the Atacama Desert.
The valley's unique rock formations and sand dunes create a surreal landscape under the night sky.
Visitors can enjoy panoramic views of constellations without light pollution interfering with visibility.
The valley is easily accessible from San Pedro de Atacama and makes for a great spot for both amateur and seasoned astronomers.
#3
Altiplano Plateau stargazing
The Altiplano Plateau is another remote area in the Atacama Desert that provides amazing stargazing opportunities.
Its high altitude guarantees crystal-clear skies, and breathtaking views of the Milky Way galaxy.
The plateau is less crowded than other popular spots, giving visitors a more peaceful experience while they explore the cosmos with their own telescopes or binoculars.
Tip 1
Tips for optimal stargazing experience
To make the most of your stargazing experience in the Atacama Desert, make sure you have warm clothing since temperatures drop at night.
A good pair of binoculars or a telescope can enhance your view of distant stars and planets.
Also, familiarize yourself with basic constellations beforehand so you can easily identify them when you look up at the sky.