Loading...
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Stargazing in Namibia: What you need to know
Stargazing in Namibia: What you need to know
Follow this guide

Stargazing in Namibia: What you need to know

By Simran Jeet
Nov 03, 2026
01:14 pm
What's the story

Namibia's remote deserts offer some of the best stargazing experiences on the planet. With its clear skies and low light pollution, the country is a favorite among astronomy lovers. Mobile observatories make it even more accessible to explore the wonders of the universe. Here are some tips and insights for those looking to experience Namibia's celestial beauty.

Timing

Best time for stargazing

The best time to visit Namibia for stargazing is during the dry season, from May to September.

During these months, the weather is mostly clear, with little to no clouds, making the stars more visible.

The temperatures are also cooler, which makes it more comfortable to spend long hours outdoors.

Visitors should check local weather forecasts before planning their trips.

Location

Choosing the right location

Selecting an appropriate location is critical for an amazing stargazing experience.

Areas away from city lights, such as Namib Desert or Skeleton Coast, are ideal. These places provide an unobstructed view of the night sky and allow you to see more stars and celestial phenomena.

Some visitors also prefer camping in these areas for an immersive experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile observatories

Using mobile observatories

Mobile observatories are becoming increasingly popular in Namibia, giving tourists access to telescopes and expert guidance.

These observatories are usually set up in prime locations and provide visitors with the opportunity to view planets, galaxies, and other astronomical wonders through high-quality equipment.

The presence of knowledgeable staff adds to the experience by providing interesting insights into what you see.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photography tips

Tips for capturing starry skies

For those looking to photograph the night sky in Namibia, a few tips can help you achieve stunning results.

Use a tripod to keep your camera steady during long exposure shots.

A wide-angle lens will help you capture more of the sky in one frame.

Experiment with different settings to find what works best for your equipment and preferences.

ADVERTISEMENT