Calling all travel junkies!

Starlit nights and desert dreams in Wadi Rum, Jordan

By Anujj Trehaan 03:31 pm Jun 13, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Wadi Rum, also known as the Valley of the Moon, is a unique desert valley in Jordan. This vast, tranquil wilderness is famous for its stunning sandstone mountains, ancient rock carvings, and clear night skies. It offers a perfect escape for those looking to explore nature's wonders away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Safari adventure

Embark on a guided desert safari

A desert safari in Wadi Rum is an adventure not to be missed. Travelers can explore the majestic landscapes on a four-by-four vehicle guided by local Bedouins who know the land inside out. The journey takes you through towering cliffs, narrow gorges, and wide sandy valleys. Along the way, you'll see ancient petroglyphs and inscriptions left by various civilizations over thousands of years.

Bedouin culture

Experience traditional Bedouin hospitality

Staying with a Bedouin host offers an authentic glimpse into the traditional way of life in Wadi Rum. Visitors can enjoy staying in goat-hair tents or modernized camps that mimic traditional designs. The experience includes enjoying local cuisine cooked over an open fire, listening to stories about Bedouin history and culture, and learning about their nomadic lifestyle.

Stargazing

Unforgettable stargazing under desert skies

Wadi Rum's clear skies, free from light pollution, provide one of the world's best stargazing experiences. Visitors can marvel at countless stars, various planets, and even the Milky Way with their naked eyes or through telescopes provided at numerous campsites. This awe-inspiring opportunity creates a deep connection with the universe, offering an experience that is both unforgettable and deeply moving.

Hiking trails

Explore ancient rock formations on foot

For those who love to explore on foot, Wadi Rum offers numerous hiking trails that wind through its unique lunar-like landscape. These trails range from easy walks to challenging climbs up rock faces. Hiking in Wadi Rum provides an up-close look at the natural beauty of this desert valley, showcasing its arches, bridges and towering cliffs.