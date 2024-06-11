Next Article

Experience the magic of Finland's Arctic Circle aurora

By Anujj Trehaan 11:24 am Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Finland's Arctic Circle offers a special travel experience, perfect for those chasing the northern lights. This region isn't just about the auroras; it's a place to immerse in Sami culture, enjoy various winter sports, and relax in cozy, snow-laden accommodations. The optimal time for a visit is from September to March when nights are dark enough to fully witness the auroras' celestial dance.

Aurora hunting

Chase the northern lights

One of the main attractions in Finland's Arctic Circle is witnessing the northern lights. For the best experience, head out on a clear night away from city lights. Several local guides offer tours that take you to prime viewing spots. Remember, patience is key as aurora displays are unpredictable and can last from a few minutes to several hours.

Cultural immersion

Explore Sami culture

The Sami people, indigenous to this region, have a deeply rooted cultural heritage connected with nature. By visiting a Sami village, travelers get a unique opportunity to learn about their traditional lifestyle, which includes the practice of reindeer herding. Additionally, visitors can engage in traditional crafts or listen to storytelling sessions that explore ancient legends and tales deeply tied to the Sami culture.

Snow adventures

Embrace winter sports

Finland's Arctic Circle is a haven for those who love winter sports. Activities abound, from gliding on cross-country skis across icy lakes to trekking with snowshoes in tranquil forests. For an experience unlike any other, consider steering a husky sled through the snowy expanse or taking a fast-paced snowmobile safari. These adventures promise both excitement and unforgettable memories in the snow.

Unique accommodations

Relax in an ice hotel

For those looking for an unforgettable overnight experience, staying in an ice hotel is a must. These seasonal hotels are made entirely of ice and snow, offering beautifully sculpted rooms that remain cozy despite sub-zero temperatures outside. It's not only about sleeping on ice beds but also about appreciating artistry since many rooms feature intricate ice sculptures.