Head over to Wellington's whimsical cable car picnic lookouts

By Anujj Trehaan 02:03 pm Jun 06, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Wellington, New Zealand's capital, features a charming cable car that connects the bustling city center with the tranquil lookout points atop Kelburn. These spots are perfect for picnics, offering breathtaking views of the city, harbor, and beyond. The journey and destinations blend urban and natural beauty, making it ideal for travelers seeking peace within the city.

Botanic garden bliss

At the top of the Wellington Cable Car route, the entrance to the Botanic Garden, a sprawling green oasis, awaits. Numerous secluded spots are perfect for spreading your picnic blanket, especially near the serene Duck Pond, surrounded by native flora and fauna. It's an ideal setting to relax after exploring the vibrant city below or strolling through the garden's colorful flower beds.

Space place star gazing

Just a short walk from the cable car summit station, Space Place at Carter Observatory awaits. It's not your usual picnic spot by day, but by night, it becomes magical. With a late-night snack in hand, gaze at stars from one of Wellington's premier vantage points. The observatory also presents planetarium shows, making for a fascinating introduction to your stargazing picnic experience.

Skyline serenity

Kelburn's skyline walkway, a bit further from the cable car summit, offers unmatched panoramic views of Wellington. Ideal for a sunrise breakfast or an evening snack, this spot showcases the city in different lights. Easily accessible, it provides several places for setting up a picnic with some of the best vistas in town, making it a perfect choice for those seeking scenic beauty.

Zeelandia's natural nook

Just beyond the botanical gardens lies Zealandia Ecosanctuary, an area dedicated to preserving New Zealand's unique wildlife and plant species. While picnicking inside Zealandia isn't allowed due to conservation efforts, there are designated areas just outside where you can enjoy your food surrounded by nature's soundtrack. It's a peaceful retreat where you can relax before or after exploring Zealandia's wild wonders.