When breakfast feels boring, try this cranberry parfait
What's the story
Cranberry and chia seed parfaits make for a delicious and nutritious start to your day. These parfaits are loaded with antioxidants, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them an ideal choice for a healthy breakfast or snack. The tartness of cranberries goes perfectly with the crunchy texture of chia seeds, making for a delightful combination that can be easily prepared at home. Here's how you can enjoy this refreshing treat.
#1
Nutritional benefits of cranberries
Cranberries are loaded with antioxidants, which are great for fighting oxidative stress in the body.
They are also a great source of vitamin C, which boosts the immune system.
The fiber in cranberries promotes digestive health by ensuring regular bowel movements.
Plus, cranberries have compounds that may help in maintaining urinary tract health by preventing bacteria from sticking to the bladder wall.
#2
Chia seeds: A powerhouse of nutrients
Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for heart health.
They are also rich in protein and fiber, which help keep you full and support muscle repair.
Chia seeds also provide essential minerals, such as calcium and magnesium, that promote bone health.
When soaked in liquid, they form a gel-like consistency that helps keep you hydrated.
Tip 1
Easy parfait preparation tips
To prepare a cranberry and chia seed parfait, start by soaking chia seeds overnight in almond milk or yogurt. This will help them expand and create a gel-like texture.
In the morning, layer the soaked chia seeds with fresh or dried cranberries in a glass or bowl.
Add granola or nuts for added crunch if you want.
Tip 2
Variations to try out
Experiment with different layers by adding other fruits like bananas or strawberries with your cranberry-chia base layer.
You can also drizzle honey or maple syrup on top for added sweetness if you prefer it sweeter than naturally occurring sugars from fruits alone provide.