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Oat-cocoa parfaits: A chocolatey morning boost

By Simran Jeet 10:20 am Jun 25, 202610:20 am

What's the story

Oat-cocoa nib parfaits are a delicious and healthy way to kickstart your day. These parfaits combine the goodness of oats with the rich taste of cocoa nibs, making them an ideal pick for a nutritious breakfast. Not only are they easy to prepare, but they also provide a balanced mix of fiber and antioxidants. Here's how you can enjoy this delightful breakfast option.