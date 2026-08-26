5 African herbal teas to try for a refreshing morning
What's the story
African herbal teas are known for their refreshing flavors and natural goodness. From the earthy taste of rooibos to the tangy notes of hibiscus, these teas offer a variety of flavors to explore. Many of these teas have been enjoyed as part of traditional wellness practices for generations. Here are five African herbal teas to try for a refreshing start to your morning.
#1
Rooibos tea: A caffeine-free delight
Rooibos tea is a famous caffeine-free herbal drink from South Africa's Cederberg region.
It is rich in antioxidants and has been linked to improved heart health and better digestion.
The naturally sweet taste makes it a favorite among many who prefer a milder flavor profile.
Rooibos can be enjoyed hot or cold, and it is often blended with other herbs for added benefits.
#2
Hibiscus tea: A vibrant refreshment
Hibiscus tea, with its bright red color and tangy taste, is made from the dried petals of the hibiscus flower.
This tea is known to regulate blood pressure and improve liver health, thanks to its high vitamin C content and antioxidants.
It can be consumed hot or iced, making it a versatile option for any time of the year.
#3
Ginger tea: A warming spice infusion
Ginger tea is prepared by steeping fresh ginger root in hot water.
This spicy infusion has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce nausea and improve digestion.
Ginger tea also warms you up on cooler mornings, while providing a natural energy boost without caffeine.
#4
Lemongrass tea: Citrusy calmness
Lemongrass tea has a light citrus flavor, which is both calming and refreshing. It is prepared by steeping lemongrass stalks in boiling water.
The tea is believed to have antimicrobial properties, which may help in fighting infections.
It also aids in reducing stress levels, making it an ideal drink for those looking for a peaceful start to their day.
Tip 5
Mint tea: Cool, invigorating experience
Mint tea, prepared by steeping fresh mint leaves in hot water, gives an invigorating experience with its cool aroma and taste.
The drink is known to relieve headaches and improve concentration, owing to its menthol content.
This makes it a perfect choice for those looking for mental clarity and refreshment in the morning.