How to use nutritional yeast in cooking

Nutritional yeast is a versatile ingredient that can add a savory, cheesy flavor to your breakfast dishes. Packed with vitamins and minerals, it can be an excellent addition to your morning routine. Here are five creative ways to use nutritional yeast in your breakfast, making it both nutritious and delicious. These ideas are simple and easy to prepare, ensuring you start your day on a healthy note.

Dish 1 Savory oatmeal with nutritional yeast Transform your regular oatmeal into a savory delight by adding nutritional yeast. Simply cook oats as usual and stir in a tablespoon of nutritional yeast along with some salt, pepper, and chopped vegetables like spinach or tomatoes. This dish not only boosts the flavor but also adds protein and B vitamins to your meal.

Dish 2 Nutritional yeast avocado toast Avocado toast gets a flavorful twist with nutritional yeast. Mash ripe avocados on whole-grain bread and sprinkle generously with nutritional yeast. Add toppings like sliced radishes or cucumber for extra crunch. This combination provides healthy fats from the avocado and essential nutrients from the nutritional yeast.

Dish 3 Breakfast smoothie boost Incorporate nutritional yeast into your morning smoothie for an extra nutrient boost. Blend together bananas, spinach, almond milk, and a tablespoon of nutritional yeast for a creamy smoothie that packs a punch of vitamins and minerals. The subtle nutty flavor complements the sweetness of the fruits without overpowering them.

Dish 4 Veggie-packed breakfast scramble Create a hearty breakfast scramble by sauteing vegetables like bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms in olive oil. Add tofu or chickpeas for protein and mix in two tablespoons of nutritional yeast before serving. This dish mimics traditional scrambled dishes while offering plant-based nutrition.