Start your day right: 5 millet-based breakfasts

Millets are a versatile and nutritious grain that can be a great addition to your breakfast table. Loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals, millets make an excellent choice for those looking for healthy breakfast options. Here are five creative ways to add millets to your morning routine, giving you a wholesome start to the day.

Tip 1 Millet porridge with fruits Start your day with a warm bowl of millet porridge topped with fresh fruits. Cook millets in water or milk until they reach a creamy consistency. Top with sliced bananas, berries, or apples for natural sweetness and added nutrients. This combination gives you a good dose of fiber and antioxidants to kickstart your metabolism.

Tip 2 Millet pancakes with honey For a delightful twist on traditional pancakes, try making them with millet flour. Combine millet flour with baking powder, milk, and honey to make a smooth batter. Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. Serve these pancakes drizzled with honey or maple syrup for an extra touch of sweetness without refined sugars.

Tip 3 Savory millet upma A savory option is millet upma, which is prepared by sauteing vegetables such as carrots, peas, and bell peppers with cooked millets. Season it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and turmeric powder for flavor. This dish is not only filling but also provides essential nutrients like iron and magnesium.

Tip 4 Millet smoothie bowl Blend cooked millets with yogurt or plant-based milk for a smooth base of your smoothie bowl. Add spinach or kale for an extra nutrient boost. Top with chia seeds, nuts, and sliced fruits like kiwi or strawberries for texture and flavor contrast. This refreshing bowl is perfect for those who prefer lighter breakfasts.