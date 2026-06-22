Quick fix: Beet smoothie with sunflower seeds

Smoothie twists

Variations to try out

For those who like to experiment with flavors, adding a handful of spinach or kale can increase the nutrient density without altering the taste much. A tablespoon of chia seeds can also be added for extra fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. If you like it sweeter, a drizzle of honey or maple syrup can be added, but it is optional as the beets already add natural sweetness.