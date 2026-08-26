Try these stretches to wake up naturally
What's the story
Starting your day with a set of stretches can do wonders for your energy levels and mood. These simple exercises, which can be done in the comfort of your home, are a great way to kick-start your morning routine. Not only do they help in improving flexibility and circulation, but they also set a positive tone for the day ahead. Here are five easy stretches to wake up naturally.
Neck stretch
Neck stretch for tension relief
A neck stretch is a great way to relieve tension that builds up overnight.
Sit or stand with a straight back, gently tilt your head toward one shoulder until you feel a stretch along the opposite side of your neck.
Hold for 15 seconds, and switch sides.
This exercise helps reduce stiffness and improves blood flow to the brain.
Shoulder roll
Shoulder roll to ease stiffness
Shoulder rolls are perfect to ease stiffness from sleeping in an awkward position.
Stand or sit with your back straight, lift your shoulders towards your ears, and roll them back and down in a circular motion.
Repeat 10 times in both directions.
This movement loosens tight muscles around the shoulders and upper back.
Cat-Cow Pose
Cat-cow pose for spine flexibility
The cat-cow pose is a yoga-inspired stretch that improves spine flexibility and relieves tension in the back muscles.
Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), then exhale as you round it (cat pose).
Repeat five times to promote spinal mobility.
Hamstring stretch
Hamstring stretch for leg flexibility
Hamstring stretches are important for improving leg flexibility and lowering the chances of injury.
Sit on the floor with one leg extended and the other bent inward.
Reach toward the toes of the extended leg while keeping your back straight.
Hold for 20 seconds before switching legs.
This stretch increases blood circulation in the lower body.
Calf stretch
Calf stretch against wall
A calf stretch against a wall helps relieve tightness from standing or walking activities during the day.
Stand facing a wall with one foot forward and the other behind, both heels flat on the ground.
Press against the wall until you feel a stretch in the calf muscle of the back leg.
Hold for 15 seconds before switching sides.