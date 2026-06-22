Plank variations are perfect for beginners looking to strengthen their core

Strengthen your core with these simple exercises

By Vinita Jain 02:44 pm Jun 22, 202602:44 pm

What's the story

Static core exercises are a great way to boost your stability and strength without moving much. These exercises engage the core muscles for a longer duration, improving endurance and balance. They are perfect for beginners, as they require little to no equipment and can be done anywhere. By adding static core exercises to your routine, you can improve your posture and reduce the risk of injury.