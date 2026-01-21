Start your day with these steamed dishes

India's diverse culinary landscape offers a plethora of breakfast options, especially in the form of steamed dishes. These breakfasts are not just healthy but also provide a unique taste of Indian culture. From the southern states to the northern plains, each region has its own steamed delicacy that is relished by locals and tourists alike. Here are five must-try Indian breakfasts that are steamed to perfection.

#1 Idli: A South Indian staple Idli is a famous breakfast dish from South India, especially Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. These soft, round cakes are made from fermented rice and lentil batter, and are steamed to perfection. Idlis are usually served with coconut chutney and sambar, making them a wholesome meal. They are light on the stomach and healthy, making them a go-to choice for many.

#2 Dhokla: A Gujarati delight Dhokla is a spongy, savory cake from Gujarat, made from fermented chickpea flour batter. This steamed delicacy is usually seasoned with mustard seeds and garnished with fresh coriander leaves. Dhokla is usually eaten as a breakfast or snack option across India. Its tangy taste makes it an interesting option for those looking for something different from the regular breakfast options.

#3 Patra: A rolled-up treat Patra is another unique steamed dish from Gujarat. It is made by spreading a spiced gram flour mixture on colocasia leaves, rolling them up, and steaming them into cylindrical shapes. Once steamed, the rolls are sliced into rounds and served with chutney or tea. Patra offers a complex flavor profile with its combination of spices and textures.

#4 Puttu: A Kerala specialty Puttu is a traditional breakfast from Kerala, consisting of cylindrical layers of steamed rice flour and coconut. The dish is usually served with bananas or kadala curry (black chickpeas), making it a wholesome meal. Puttu's unique texture and mild flavor make it different from other Indian breakfasts.