Puttu: A steamed South Indian breakfast you must try
What's the story
Steamed puttu is a popular breakfast option in many parts of India, especially Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The dish, which is made of rice flour and coconut, is prepared in cylindrical molds and steamed to perfection. It is a simple yet delicious way to start the day, often served with a variety of sides, such as bananas or curry. Its ease of preparation and unique texture make it a favorite among locals.
#1
Ingredients and preparation
To make puttu, you need rice flour, grated coconut, and water. The rice flour is mixed with water to form a dough-like consistency.
In a puttu maker or cylindrical mold, alternate layers of the dough and grated coconut are added.
The mold is then placed over boiling water until the mixture is steamed through. The result is a soft, cylindrical dish, ready to be served.
#2
Variations across regions
While Kerala and Tamil Nadu have their own versions of puttu, other regions have their own variations.
In Kerala, puttu is often served with kadala curry or bananas. In Tamil Nadu, it may be accompanied by sugar or jaggery for sweetness.
Each region adds its own twist to the dish while keeping the basic preparation method intact.
#3
Nutritional benefits
Puttu is not just tasty but also healthy.
It is low in calories and high in carbohydrates, making it an ideal energy booster for the day.
The addition of coconut also adds healthy fats and fiber to the dish.
For those looking for a light, yet filling, breakfast option, puttu is an excellent choice.
#4
Tips for perfect puttu
To make perfect puttu, make sure your rice flour is finely ground. This ensures a smooth texture when cooked.
Also, don't skimp on the grated coconut, as it adds moisture and flavor to every bite.
Lastly, steam it just right; overcooking can dry it out, while undercooking leaves it raw inside.