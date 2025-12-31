Step aerobics v/s kickboxing: Which is better for fat loss?
What's the story
Step aerobics and kickboxing are two popular workout options that promise effective fat loss. Both workouts are different in terms of movements and intensity, giving unique benefits to the practitioners. While step aerobics focuses on rhythmic stepping on a raised platform, kickboxing combines martial arts techniques with high-energy cardio. Knowing the difference can help you choose the right workout for your fitness goals.
#1
Understanding step aerobics
Step aerobics is a low-impact cardio workout that uses a raised platform. It helps improve cardiovascular health and tones muscles in the lower body. The rhythmic movements of step aerobics help burn calories effectively over time. This workout is ideal for beginners or those looking for a moderate-intensity exercise routine that can be easily adjusted to different fitness levels.
#2
Benefits of kickboxing
Kickboxing is a high-intensity workout that combines punches, kicks, and other martial arts techniques. It provides a full-body workout, improves strength, flexibility, and coordination. The fast-paced nature of kickboxing helps you burn more calories in a shorter period than some other forms of exercise. Plus, it also serves as a great stress reliever and improves mental focus.
#3
Calorie burning potential
Both step aerobics and kickboxing are effective at burning calories but differ in intensity levels. A typical session of step aerobics can burn anywhere between 300 to 500 calories per hour, depending on the intensity and individual weight. Meanwhile, kickboxing can burn anywhere between 500 to 800 calories per hour due to its high-energy moves and constant engagement of multiple muscle groups.
Tip 1
Suitability for different fitness levels
Step aerobics is perfect for beginners or anyone who prefers low-impact workouts that are easy on the joints. It can be customized by changing the height of the step platform or adding hand weights for more resistance. Kickboxing, on the other hand, is more suited for those who have some fitness experience and are looking for a challenging workout that tests their endurance and strength.