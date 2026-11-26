Improve wrist mobility with these 5 easy exercises
What's the story
Improving wrist flexibility is essential for several activities, be it sports or daily tasks. Flexible wrists can minimize the risk of injury and improve your performance in activities such as typing, playing a musical instrument, or engaging in certain sports. Here are five exercises that can help enhance wrist flexibility. They are simple, yet effective, and can be done almost anywhere.
Flexor stretch
Wrist flexor stretch
The wrist flexor stretch targets the muscles on the underside of your forearm.
To do this exercise, extend one arm in front of you with your palm facing up.
Use your other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along the forearm.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching arms.
This exercise helps improve the range of motion and reduces stiffness.
Extensor stretch
Wrist extensor stretch
This exercise focuses on the muscles on top of your forearm.
Extend one arm in front of you with your palm facing down.
Using your other hand, gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching sides.
Prayer stretch
Prayer stretch
The prayer stretch is great for overall wrist flexibility and forearm stretching.
Start by placing both palms together at chest level, like in a prayer position.
Slowly lower your hands toward your waist while keeping them pressed together until you feel a stretch in your wrists and forearms.
Hold for 15 to 30 seconds.
Rotations
Wrist rotations
Wrist rotations are a simple way to improve mobility in the joint.
Start by extending one arm forward with your elbow slightly bent.
Rotate your wrist clockwise 10 times, followed by an equal number of counterclockwise rotations.
Repeat with the other arm, if needed.
Fist clench
Fist clench stretch
The fist clench stretch improves circulation and flexibility in wrists and hands.
Start by extending both arms forward, with fingers spread wide apart.
Gradually clench them into tight fists, then release back into open hands again.
Repeat this clenching and releasing motion 10 times for each session.