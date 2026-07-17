Stole draping styles to try this monsoon
What's the story
Monsoon is here, and it brings with it the perfect opportunity to switch up your wardrobe with some style. Stoles, with their versatility and lightweight, are the perfect accessory to add a dash of elegance to any outfit. Be it a casual day out or a formal event, stoles can be draped in different styles to amp up your look. Here are some trending stole draping styles to try this monsoon.
Style 1
Classic shoulder wrap
The classic shoulder wrap is a timeless style that never goes out of fashion.
Simply drape the stole over your shoulders, letting it hang evenly on both sides.
This style adds sophistication and is perfect for both casual and formal occasions.
You can choose stoles with intricate patterns or solid colors, depending on your outfit.
Style 2
Bohemian twist
For those who love the bohemian vibe, this style is just for you!
Fold the stole in half, and place it around your neck, with the ends hanging in front. Pull the ends through the loop created by folding the stole, and adjust it to sit comfortably.
This style adds an artistic flair and goes well with flowy dresses or skirts.
Style 3
Elegant knot
The elegant knot is a chic way to keep your stole in place while adding a touch of sophistication.
Simply place the stole around your neck, cross the ends over each other, and tie them into a loose knot at one side.
This style works best with lightweight fabrics that drape well, making it ideal for office wear or evening gatherings.
Style 4
Infinity loop
The infinity loop is all about ease and warmth during those chilly monsoon days.
Simply wrap the stole around your neck twice, letting it sit snugly against your skin, without any loose ends hanging down.
This style not only keeps you warm but also adds volume around your neckline, making it perfect for layering over jackets or cardigans.
Style 5
Layered drape
The layered drape adds depth and dimension to any outfit by wearing multiple stoles at once.
Pick contrasting colors or complementary shades, and layer them one over the other around your shoulders, like cascading waterfalls down either side of your body.
This one is perfect if you want to go bold with patterns while staying cozy indoors during rainy days ahead.