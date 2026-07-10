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Stone flower spice: An ingredient with big flavor

By Simran Jeet 04:05 pm Jul 10, 202604:05 pm

What's the story

Stone flower spice, also known as kalpasi or black stone flower, is a unique ingredient that can elevate the taste of many dishes. Its earthy flavor and aromatic properties make it a favorite in several cuisines. Here are five creative ways to use stone flower spice in your cooking, giving you an all-new culinary experience. From soups to rice dishes, this spice can add a whole new dimension to your meals.