Make your snacks more exciting with juicy stone fruits

Adding stone fruits to salads can make them more nutritious and tasty.

Sliced peaches or plums add a sweet contrast to the crisp greens.

Cherries can be tossed in whole or halved for a pop of color and flavor.

Apricots, when dried, add a chewy texture that complements crunchy vegetables like cucumbers or bell peppers.

This combination not only boosts the taste but also adds vitamins A and C to your meal.