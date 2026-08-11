Make your snacks more exciting with juicy stone fruits
What's the story
Stone fruits are a delicious and versatile addition to vegetarian snacks, giving a burst of flavor and nutrition. These fruits, including peaches, plums, cherries, and apricots, are rich in vitamins and antioxidants. They can be used in a variety of ways to amp up the taste of your everyday snacks. Here are some practical ways to use stone fruits in vegetarian snacks.
Tip 1
Add stone fruits to salads
Adding stone fruits to salads can make them more nutritious and tasty.
Sliced peaches or plums add a sweet contrast to the crisp greens.
Cherries can be tossed in whole or halved for a pop of color and flavor.
Apricots, when dried, add a chewy texture that complements crunchy vegetables like cucumbers or bell peppers.
This combination not only boosts the taste but also adds vitamins A and C to your meal.
Tip 2
Use stone fruits in smoothies
Stone fruits make an excellent base for smoothies, lending natural sweetness without the need for added sugars.
Blend cherries or apricots with some spinach or kale for a nutrient-packed drink that energizes you throughout the day.
Peaches make a creamy texture when blended with yogurt or plant-based milk, while plums lend antioxidants that promote health.
Tip 3
Create stone fruit jams
Homemade jams from stone fruits make for a great way to preserve their goodness while adding flavor to various snacks.
Cook down cherries or apricots with some sugar and lemon juice until thickened into jam consistency.
Spread this on whole-grain toast or use as a topping on pancakes for an easy breakfast option rich in fiber.
Tip 4
Bake stone fruit desserts
Baking stone fruits into desserts is another way to enjoy their unique flavors while keeping vegetarian options interesting.
Bake sliced peaches into cobblers with oats instead of traditional crusts for added fiber content.
Use cherries in pies with almond flour crusts for gluten-free alternatives that still deliver satisfying textures without compromising dietary preferences.