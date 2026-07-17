Store-bought soup v/s homemade soup: Which is healthier?
What's the story
Soups are often touted as a healthy meal option, but the nutrition of store-bought and homemade varieties can differ significantly. While homemade soups allow for control over ingredients and portion sizes, store-bought options may be more convenient, but often come with added preservatives and sodium. Here, we look at the nutritional differences between store-bought and homemade soups to help you make informed choices for a balanced diet.
#1
Ingredient control in homemade soups
One of the biggest advantages of homemade soups is that you can choose the ingredients yourself.
This way, you can control the amount of salt, sugar, and fat that goes into your meal.
By using fresh vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, you can make a nutrient-rich dish that meets your dietary requirements.
Plus, you can easily customize recipes to suit your taste preferences, without compromising on nutrition.
#2
Sodium levels in store-bought soups
Store-bought soups are notorious for their high sodium content. Most canned or packaged varieties have more than 800 milligrams of sodium per serving.
This is a concern, as high sodium intake can lead to health issues, such as high blood pressure.
If you want to cut back on sodium while enjoying the convenience of store-bought options, look for low-sodium labels or dilute them with water or broth.
#3
Cost considerations between options
While homemade soup may seem more economical in the long run, especially if you make large batches, store-bought varieties are often cheaper upfront.
The cost of ingredients for homemade soup can vary based on what you use and how much you make.
However, if you use pantry staples like lentils or beans, you can keep costs low while still getting a nutritious meal.
#4
Time investment versus convenience factor
Making homemade soup from scratch usually takes more time than heating a store-bought one.
From chopping veggies to simmering the pot, it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to one hour, depending on the recipe complexity.
However, this time investment pays off in terms of health benefits by allowing greater control over what goes into each bowlful.