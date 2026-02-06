Straight-fit chinos: 5 styles to try this winter

Straight-fit chinos are a winter wardrobe staple, thanks to their versatility and comfort. They can be paired with a range of styles to create chic, warm looks for the season. Whether you're heading out for a casual outing or a more formal affair, straight-fit chinos can be styled in numerous ways to suit different occasions. Here are five styles that make the most of straight-fit chinos this winter.

Style 1 Classic sweater ensemble Pairing straight-fit chinos with a classic sweater is a foolproof way to nail winter style. Opt for neutral colors such as gray or navy to keep things versatile. A crew neck or V-neck sweater can be layered over a collared shirt for added warmth and style. This look is perfect for both casual and semi-formal settings, giving you comfort without compromising on fashion.

Style 2 Casual denim jacket layer Adding a denim jacket over straight-fit chinos gives you an effortlessly cool look. Go for a medium-wash denim jacket to contrast with darker chinos for an eye-catching look. This style works well for daytime outings or casual get-togethers, giving you an easygoing yet put-together vibe.

Style 3 Formal blazer combination For those looking to dress up their straight-fit chinos, pairing them with a blazer is the way to go. A tailored blazer in wool or tweed can make any outfit sophisticated without sacrificing comfort. Stick to muted tones like olive or burgundy to keep the look cohesive and stylish.

Style 4 Cozy knitwear pairing Knitwear is another winter essential that goes perfectly with straight-fit chinos. From chunky cardigans to turtlenecks, knitwear adds warmth and texture to your outfit. Stick to earthy tones like brown or tan to keep the look natural and easy on the eyes. This combination is perfect for relaxed weekends or cozy evenings indoors.