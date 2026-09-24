Strawberry + balsamic: A salad combo you'll love
What's the story
Strawberries and balsamic vinegar make a delicious pair, adding a sweet and tangy twist to salads. This combination is not just tasty, but also versatile, going well with a range of salad ingredients. Be it a summer dish or an elegant dinner, strawberries and balsamic can amp up the flavors of your greens. Here is how to add this classic combo to your salads.
Tip 1
Choosing fresh strawberries
When adding strawberries to your salads, pick fresh ones.
Look for bright red berries with no signs of mold or bruising.
Fresh strawberries are sweeter and juicier, which makes them the perfect match for balsamic vinegar.
You can wash them gently under running water, and pat them dry before slicing them into your salad.
Tip 2
Selecting the right balsamic vinegar
Not all balsamic vinegars are alike; some are sweeter, while others are more tangy.
For salads, go for a high-quality balsamic vinegar that strikes a balance between sweetness and acidity.
Aged balsamic vinegars are thicker and richer in flavor, making them perfect for drizzling over strawberry salads.
Tip 3
Complementary ingredients
To amp up the flavor of your strawberry and balsamic salad, add complementary ingredients like spinach or arugula for greens.
Nuts like almonds or walnuts can add a crunchy texture, while cheese like feta or goat cheese can add creaminess.
These elements add depth to the salad without overshadowing the strawberry-balsamic duo.
Tip 4
Dressing techniques
When it comes to dressing your salad with strawberries and balsamic, less is more.
Start with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar over the salad, and toss it lightly so that the dressing coats all the ingredients evenly.
You can also add olive oil for an extra layer of flavor if you want.