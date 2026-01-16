These tender ivy gourd dishes are so yummy!

Indian street breakfasts are famous for their diversity and flavors, and they also feature tender ivy gourd. Locally known as "tindora" or "kovakkai," this vegetable is a staple in many street food dishes. Its crunchy texture and mild flavor make it the perfect ingredient for a variety of morning meals. Here are five Indian street breakfast dishes that use tender ivy gourd, showcasing its versatility and taste.

Dish 1 Ivy gourd upma delight Ivy gourd upma is a savory dish that mixes semolina with diced ivy gourd. The dish is usually flavored with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies to give it a spicy kick. The gourd is cooked until soft but retains its crunchiness, which makes for a delightful texture contrast with the semolina. This dish is usually served hot with coconut chutney or pickle.

Dish 2 Tindora poha twist Poha is another popular breakfast option made from flattened rice. In this version, tender ivy gourd is added to poha along with onions and peas. The gourd adds an interesting twist to the traditional poha by adding a subtle sweetness that balances the savory elements of the dish. Garnished with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice, it makes for a refreshing start to the day.

Dish 3 Kovakkai dosa special Kovakkai dosa features grated ivy gourd stuffed inside crispy dosas. The filling is usually mixed with spices like cumin seeds and turmeric powder for added flavor. Served with sambar or chutney on the side, this dish offers a satisfying combination of textures from the crispy dosa shell and tender gourd filling.

Dish 4 Ivy gourd upkari fusion Upkari is a traditional coastal dish where vegetables are sauteed in coconut oil with spices like red chili powder and asafoetida. When made with ivy gourd, it becomes an aromatic treat perfect for breakfast when served over hot steamed rice or with flatbreads like chapati or puri.