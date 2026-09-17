Kusli: The stuffed savory pancake worth trying
What's the story
Kusli, a traditional East Indian breakfast delicacy, is a must-try for street food lovers. These are savory pancakes made from rice flour and lentils and are usually stuffed with vegetables and spices. Kusli is a staple in many East Indian states and has different regional varieties. Each of them has a unique taste and texture, making it an exciting culinary experience for anyone who loves street food.
#1
Kusli varieties: A savory delight
Kusli comes in different varieties depending on the region.
In West Bengal, you will find kusli stuffed with potatoes and peas, while in Odisha, they are usually made with a combination of cabbage and carrots.
These variations give an insight into the local produce and flavors, making each kusli unique in its own way.
The common element is the delicious savory filling wrapped in a soft pancake.
#2
Street vendors: The heart of Kusli culture
Street vendors are an integral part of Kusli culture in East India.
These vendors serve fresh kuslis hot off the griddle, giving customers an authentic taste of local cuisine.
The hustle and bustle of street markets add to the experience as you savor these delicacies among locals going about their day.
The affordability also makes kuslis a popular choice for breakfast or snacks.
#3
Cooking techniques: The art behind kusli
The preparation of kuslis requires skillful cooking techniques that have been passed down through generations.
The batter is prepared by soaking rice and lentils overnight before grinding them into a smooth paste.
Vendors then pour this batter onto a hot griddle to make thin pancakes, which are filled with seasoned vegetables before being folded neatly for serving.
#4
Tips for enjoying kusli on the streets
When enjoying kusli on the streets, look for busy stalls, as they indicate freshness and popularity among locals.
Do not hesitate to try different fillings, as each vendor has their signature recipe, which adds variety to your experience.
Pairing your kusli with chutneys or sauces can enhance its flavor profile further, giving you an even more delightful culinary adventure.