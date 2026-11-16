Akki rotti: How to make this popular Karnataka breakfast
What's the story
Akki rotti, a popular breakfast dish from Karnataka, is a rice-based flatbread that is both nutritious and filling. Famous for its simplicity and versatility, this dish can be customized with a variety of ingredients to suit individual tastes. It is often served with chutney or curry, making it a delightful start to the day. Here's how you can enjoy this wholesome breakfast option at home.
#1
Ingredients for perfect akki rotti
To prepare akki rotti, you will need rice flour, water, salt, and optional ingredients like chopped vegetables, such as onion and carrot, and spices, such as cumin seeds.
These ingredients are easily available at local markets.
The key to perfect akki rotti is the right consistency of the dough; it should be soft enough to spread but firm enough to hold its shape while cooking.
#2
Preparing the dough
Start by mixing rice flour with salt in a bowl.
Gradually add water while kneading until you get a smooth dough.
If using vegetables or spices, mix them into the dough evenly.
Let the dough rest for about ten minutes before shaping it into flatbreads.
#3
Cooking tips for a crispy texture
Heat a tava or griddle on a medium flame and grease it lightly with oil.
Take a portion of the dough and flatten it out on the tava with your fingers, making sure it is evenly spread out.
Drizzle some oil around the edges, and cook until both sides are golden brown and crispy.
#4
Serving suggestions with chutney
Serve hot akki rottis with coconut chutney or tomato chutney for added flavor.
You can also pair them with side dishes like sambar or vegetable curry for an enhanced meal experience.
This combination not only makes for a delicious breakfast but also adds nutritional value through various ingredients used in preparation.