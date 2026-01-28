Love carrot-based breakfast? Try these street dishes

Carrots are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of breakfast dishes, particularly in street-style recipes. These dishes are not only delicious but also easy to prepare, making them perfect for busy mornings. From savory to sweet, carrot-based breakfasts offer a unique twist on traditional morning meals. Here are five street-style carrot breakfast recipes that you can easily make at home.

Flatbread Carrot paratha delight Carrot paratha is a popular Indian breakfast option where grated carrots are mixed into whole wheat dough. The dough is rolled out and cooked on a hot griddle with minimal oil until golden brown. This dish is usually served with yogurt or pickle, giving a savory start to the day. The natural sweetness of carrots makes it an appealing option for both kids and adults.

Fluffy treats Sweet carrot pancakes Sweet carrot pancakes are another delightful way to enjoy carrots in the morning. Grated carrots are mixed into pancake batter along with spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for added flavor. These pancakes can be topped with maple syrup or honey for sweetness, making them an irresistible treat for anyone who loves pancakes.

Advertisement

Spicy porridge Savory carrot upma Upma is a South Indian dish prepared from semolina or rice flour and cooked with vegetables like carrots. The addition of grated carrots lends color and nutrition to this savory porridge-like dish. Seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies, it's a spicy yet wholesome breakfast option that can be relished any time of the day.

Advertisement

Crispy crepes Carrot dosa twist Carrot dosa adds an interesting twist to the traditional South Indian dosa by adding grated carrots to the batter of rice and lentils. The result is crispy crepes that are slightly sweet from the carrots but still savory enough to be enjoyed with chutneys or sambar. This dish is ideal for those who love experimenting with flavors.