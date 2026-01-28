Love carrot-based breakfast? Try these street dishes
What's the story
Carrots are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of breakfast dishes, particularly in street-style recipes. These dishes are not only delicious but also easy to prepare, making them perfect for busy mornings. From savory to sweet, carrot-based breakfasts offer a unique twist on traditional morning meals. Here are five street-style carrot breakfast recipes that you can easily make at home.
Flatbread
Carrot paratha delight
Carrot paratha is a popular Indian breakfast option where grated carrots are mixed into whole wheat dough. The dough is rolled out and cooked on a hot griddle with minimal oil until golden brown. This dish is usually served with yogurt or pickle, giving a savory start to the day. The natural sweetness of carrots makes it an appealing option for both kids and adults.
Fluffy treats
Sweet carrot pancakes
Sweet carrot pancakes are another delightful way to enjoy carrots in the morning. Grated carrots are mixed into pancake batter along with spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for added flavor. These pancakes can be topped with maple syrup or honey for sweetness, making them an irresistible treat for anyone who loves pancakes.
Spicy porridge
Savory carrot upma
Upma is a South Indian dish prepared from semolina or rice flour and cooked with vegetables like carrots. The addition of grated carrots lends color and nutrition to this savory porridge-like dish. Seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies, it's a spicy yet wholesome breakfast option that can be relished any time of the day.
Crispy crepes
Carrot dosa twist
Carrot dosa adds an interesting twist to the traditional South Indian dosa by adding grated carrots to the batter of rice and lentils. The result is crispy crepes that are slightly sweet from the carrots but still savory enough to be enjoyed with chutneys or sambar. This dish is ideal for those who love experimenting with flavors.
Refreshing blend
Carrot smoothie bowl
For those who prefer lighter breakfasts, a carrot smoothie bowl is an excellent option. Blending carrots with bananas, yogurt, and orange juice creates a creamy base that can be topped with nuts, seeds, or fresh fruits for added texture and flavor. This refreshing bowl is perfect for warm mornings when you want something cool yet satisfying to start your day.