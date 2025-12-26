These farali breakfasts make fasting worth it! 

Farali breakfasts are a staple during fasting seasons in India, providing a unique culinary experience. These meals are not just about abstaining from certain foods but also about indulging in a variety of flavors and textures. From sabudana vada to kuttu ki puri, these dishes offer a delightful start to the day. They are prepared with ingredients like potatoes, buckwheat flour, and sabudana, making them both filling and flavorful.

#1 Sabudana vada: A crunchy delight Sabudana vada is a popular farali breakfast choice. These crispy fritters made from tapioca pearls are spiced with green chilies and coriander leaves. Usually served with a tangy peanut chutney or yogurt, they offer a satisfying crunch with every bite. The dish is widely available at street stalls and can be easily made at home too.

#2 Kuttu ki puri: A gluten-free option Kuttu ki puri is another favorite farali breakfast option. Prepared from buckwheat flour, these puris are deep-fried to golden perfection. They are usually paired with aloo sabzi or pumpkin curry, adding to the taste with their soft texture. This dish is perfect for those looking for gluten-free alternatives during fasting.

#3 Singhare ke atte ka halwa: Sweet indulgence Singhare ke atte ka halwa is a sweet treat made from water chestnut flour. Cooked with ghee, sugar, and cardamom powder, it gives a rich aroma and sweetness. This halwa is often relished as an offering during fasting days and provides an energy boost to start the day.