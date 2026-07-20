Craving parathas? Try these 5 favorites
What's the story
Parathas are a staple breakfast across India. They are versatile, delicious, and easy to prepare. Street-style parathas are especially popular for their unique flavors and fillings. They are usually stuffed with a variety of ingredients, giving you a taste of different regional cuisines. Here are five street-style parathas that are not just tasty, but also represent India's diverse culinary heritage.
#1
Aloo paratha: The classic favorite
Aloo paratha is a household name when it comes to street-style breakfast.
This North Indian favorite comes with spiced potato stuffing. Served with butter, yogurt, or pickles, it makes for a hearty meal.
The crispy outer layer and soft inside make it a favorite among all age groups.
#2
Paneer paratha: A protein-packed delight
Paneer paratha is another popular street food option that packs in protein with its cottage cheese stuffing.
The paratha is usually spiced with herbs like coriander and cumin for added flavor.
It can be enjoyed with mint chutney or curd for an extra kick.
This variant is especially popular among those seeking vegetarian protein sources.
#3
Gobhi paratha: The cauliflower twist
Gobhi paratha gives a cauliflower twist to the traditional stuffed bread.
The grated cauliflower is mixed with spices like turmeric and garam masala before being stuffed into the dough balls.
This paratha is lighter than its potato or paneer counterparts, but still packs a punch in terms of taste.
#4
Methi paratha: The fenugreek flavor
Methi paratha has fenugreek leaves mixed into the dough, giving it a distinct aroma and taste profile.
This green paratha is not just delicious but also healthy, as fenugreek leaves are known for their health benefits, such as aiding digestion and controlling blood sugar levels.
Methi parathas are usually served with curd or jaggery.
#5
Mixed vegetable paratha: A nutritious blend
Mixed vegetable parathas are the most nutritious option, as they combine a variety of vegetables, such as carrots, peas, and beans, into one filling.
These colorful parathas are a great way to sneak in daily servings of vegetables, without compromising on taste.
They are ideal for those who want to have a balanced diet but do not mind indulging in delicious street food-inspired breakfasts.