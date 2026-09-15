5 street puri variations you must try
What's the story
A popular street food in India, puri, is a deep-fried bread that can be eaten with a variety of accompaniments. From sweet to spicy, different regions have their own unique variations, making puri a versatile dish. Here are five interesting street puri variations from different parts of India, each with its own distinct flavor and preparation method.
#1
Puri with aloo sabzi
A classic combination, puri with aloo sabzi is a favorite breakfast option in many parts of India.
The soft, fluffy puris go perfectly with the mildly spiced potato curry.
The dish is commonly garnished with fresh coriander leaves and served with pickles and chutneys to enhance its flavors.
This combination is especially popular during festivals and family gatherings.
#2
Pani puri
Pani puri is one of the most popular street foods in India. It consists of hollow puris filled with tangy water, tamarind chutney, chickpeas, and potatoes.
The dish is known for its burst of flavors in every bite, combining spicy, sweet, and tangy elements.
Vendors prepare it fresh on the spot, adding to its appeal among food lovers.
#3
Dahi puri
Dahi puri is a refreshing variation that comes with yogurt as the main ingredient.
The puris are stuffed with boiled potatoes or chickpeas, and topped with chilled yogurt, tamarind chutney, and spices like cumin powder or chaat masala.
This cooling dish is especially loved during hot weather.
#4
Ragda puri
Hailing from Maharashtra, ragda puri has a base of white peas curry (ragda) topped on crispy puris.
The dish is topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, and sev (crunchy noodles made from chickpea flour).
A drizzle of green chutney adds a spicy kick to this hearty snack option, available at many roadside stalls.
#5
Suji Puri
Suji puri is a specialty from Gujarat, where semolina (suji) is used instead of wheat flour for making the dough.
The dough is kneaded with spices like ajwain (carom seeds) before frying into golden brown discs.
These are crispy yet soft inside when served hot along with chutneys or curd on the side.