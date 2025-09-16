Try these back exercises today 

Inspired by Africa's diverse landscapes, these movements can help strengthen your back. Borrowing from the motions of wildlife and the environment, these exercises provide an unusual but effective way to get fit. By adding these moves to your routine, you will be able to become more flexible and stronger, without requiring any special equipment. Here are some African landscape-inspired exercises to strengthen your back.

#1 The savannah stretch The savannah stretch mimics the vast plains of Africa. Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart, then slowly bend forward at the waist without curving your back. Reach towards the ground as far as you can without straining. This movement helps in stretching and elongating the spine, promoting better posture and relieving tension in the lower back.

#2 Desert dunes dip Inspired by rolling sand dunes, this exercise involves a gentle dip motion to engage core muscles along with your back. Start in a standing position, then slowly lower yourself into a squat while keeping your arms extended forward for balance. Hold for a few seconds before returning to standing position. This move strengthens both upper and lower back muscles.

#3 Jungle twist The jungle twist also improves spinal flexibility and core strength. You can either sit on the floor with legs crossed or extend them straight out (if you're more comfortable). Rest one hand behind you for support as you twist your torso towards the same side with your other arm (if needed) leveraging against the opposite knee/thigh area; repeat on the other side after holding each twist briefly.