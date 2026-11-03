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Want a stronger back? Try the Superman exercise
One common mistake is lifting too high, which can strain the lower back

Want a stronger back? Try the Superman exercise

By Vinita Jain
Nov 03, 2026
04:57 pm
What's the story

The Superman exercise is a simple yet effective movement that can strengthen your back. It mimics the action of flying, engaging multiple muscle groups in the back and core. By performing this exercise regularly, you can improve posture, enhance stability, and reduce the risk of back pain. Here's how to do the Superman exercise correctly and its benefits.

Technique

Proper technique for maximum benefit

To perform the Superman exercise, lie face down on a mat with arms extended in front of you and legs straight.

Slowly lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground simultaneously, keeping your neck neutral.

Hold for a few seconds before lowering back down.

Ensure controlled movements to avoid strain and maximize effectiveness.

Frequency

Frequency and duration recommendations

For best results, include the Superman exercise in your routine two to three times a week.

Start with two sets of 10 repetitions per session.

As your strength improves, gradually increase the number of sets or duration of each hold.

Consistency is key to seeing noticeable improvements in back strength.

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Mistakes

Common mistakes to avoid

One common mistake is lifting too high, which can strain the lower back.

Another is holding your breath while performing the exercise; remember to breathe steadily throughout each repetition.

Also, avoid arching the neck excessively to prevent discomfort.

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Variations

Variations to enhance your routine

To make the Superman exercise more challenging, you can try variations like alternating arm and leg lifts, or adding resistance bands around your ankles or wrists.

These variations increase difficulty and engage more muscle fibers for a comprehensive workout.

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