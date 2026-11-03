Want a stronger back? Try the Superman exercise
What's the story
The Superman exercise is a simple yet effective movement that can strengthen your back. It mimics the action of flying, engaging multiple muscle groups in the back and core. By performing this exercise regularly, you can improve posture, enhance stability, and reduce the risk of back pain. Here's how to do the Superman exercise correctly and its benefits.
Technique
Proper technique for maximum benefit
To perform the Superman exercise, lie face down on a mat with arms extended in front of you and legs straight.
Slowly lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground simultaneously, keeping your neck neutral.
Hold for a few seconds before lowering back down.
Ensure controlled movements to avoid strain and maximize effectiveness.
Frequency
Frequency and duration recommendations
For best results, include the Superman exercise in your routine two to three times a week.
Start with two sets of 10 repetitions per session.
As your strength improves, gradually increase the number of sets or duration of each hold.
Consistency is key to seeing noticeable improvements in back strength.
Mistakes
Common mistakes to avoid
One common mistake is lifting too high, which can strain the lower back.
Another is holding your breath while performing the exercise; remember to breathe steadily throughout each repetition.
Also, avoid arching the neck excessively to prevent discomfort.
Variations
Variations to enhance your routine
To make the Superman exercise more challenging, you can try variations like alternating arm and leg lifts, or adding resistance bands around your ankles or wrists.
These variations increase difficulty and engage more muscle fibers for a comprehensive workout.