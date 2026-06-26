Score a stronger back with these workouts
What's the story
African traditional workouts are a treasure trove of fitness secrets, passed down through generations. These exercises focus on natural movements and bodyweight resistance, making them an excellent option for strengthening the back. By incorporating these workouts into your routine, you can improve posture, flexibility, and overall back health. Here are five African traditional workouts that can help you achieve a stronger back.
#1
Dance-inspired movements
Many African dances involve rhythmic movements that engage the core and back muscles. These dances require a lot of twisting and bending, which help in improving flexibility and strength. By practicing these dance-inspired movements regularly, you can build endurance in your back muscles while enjoying a fun workout.
#2
Traditional rope skipping
Rope skipping is a common activity in many African communities. It is not just a great cardio workout, but also strengthens the back by maintaining good posture while skipping. The repetitive motion of rope skipping activates the upper and lower back muscles, improving coordination and balance.
#3
Drumming exercises
Playing traditional drums is another way to work out the back muscles. The act of drumming requires a lot of upper body movement, which helps in activating the muscles around the spine. Regular drumming sessions can improve muscle tone and relieve tension from the back.
#4
Farming-inspired lifting techniques
Many African farming practices include lifting heavy objects, which is a great way to build strength. These techniques focus on proper lifting posture, which is essential for preventing injuries and strengthening the back. By practicing these movements, you can improve your lifting technique while working on your back muscles.
#5
Natural resistance training
Natural resistance training uses body weight or natural elements like stones or logs as resistance. Many African communities use these elements for strength training. These exercises focus on controlled movements that target the back muscles effectively, without any equipment.