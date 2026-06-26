Do these exercises

Score a stronger back with these workouts

By Simran Jeet 03:17 pm Jun 26, 202603:17 pm

What's the story

African traditional workouts are a treasure trove of fitness secrets, passed down through generations. These exercises focus on natural movements and bodyweight resistance, making them an excellent option for strengthening the back. By incorporating these workouts into your routine, you can improve posture, flexibility, and overall back health. Here are five African traditional workouts that can help you achieve a stronger back.