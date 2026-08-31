Dead bug exercises: Try these moves for a stronger core
What's the story
The dead bug exercise is a popular choice for those looking to strengthen their core muscles. It focuses on stability and control, making it an excellent addition to any workout routine. By adding variations to the traditional dead bug, you can target different muscle groups and increase the challenge of your workouts. Here are five dead bug variations that can help you build a stronger core.
Single-leg focus
Single-leg dead bug variation
The single-leg dead bug variation adds an element of instability, forcing your core to engage more intensely.
In this variation, you extend one leg while keeping the other bent.
This way, you challenge your balance and coordination, which helps in activating deeper core muscles.
Switch legs after a set time or number of reps to ensure an even workout for both sides.
Stability ball challenge
Stability ball dead bug
Using a stability ball with the dead bug exercise increases the difficulty by adding an element of instability.
Hold the ball between your hands and extend it overhead while moving your legs in a controlled manner.
The added surface area requires more effort from your stabilizing muscles, enhancing overall core strength and improving coordination.
Band resistance
Resistance band dead bug
Incorporating a resistance band into the dead bug exercise adds extra tension and resistance, making it more challenging.
Loop the band around your feet or hands, and perform the movement as you normally would.
The added resistance forces your muscles to work harder, improving strength and endurance over time.
Added weight
Weighted dead bug variation
Adding weights to the dead bug exercise is a great way to increase intensity and build muscle strength.
Use light dumbbells or ankle weights as you perform the movement, ensuring that you maintain proper form throughout each repetition.
This variation is particularly effective for those looking to enhance their power output while maintaining core stability.
Alternating movement
Alternating arm-leg dead bug
The alternating arm-leg dead bug variation involves moving opposite limbs simultaneously, similar to crawling patterns in infants.
This coordination challenge not only strengthens your abs but also improves neural connections between brain regions responsible for motor control.
Practicing this regularly can lead to better functional fitness outcomes over time.