Struggling with planks? Try this wrist-friendly version
What's the story
Forearm planks are a tried-and-true exercise for building core strength. They target the abdominals, back, and shoulders, making them a great all-rounder for anyone wanting to build a strong core. By concentrating on the forearms instead of the hands, this variation reduces wrist strain and improves stability. Here is how you can do forearm planks the right way.
Form
Proper form and technique
To do a forearm plank, lie face down and lift your body off the ground with your forearms and toes.
Your elbows should be directly under your shoulders, and your body should form a straight line from head to heels.
Engage your core by pulling your belly button towards your spine to avoid sagging hips or raised buttocks.
Timing
Duration and frequency
Start by holding the plank for 20 seconds if you are a beginner, and gradually increase the duration as you get stronger.
Aim for three sets per session, two to three times a week.
Consistency is key; regular practice will improve endurance and strength over time.
Variations
Variations for added challenge
Once you're comfortable with the basic forearm plank, you can try variations like side planks or plank jacks to amp up the challenge.
Side planks focus on oblique muscles, while plank jacks add a cardio element by incorporating jumping movements of feet in and out.
Mistakes
Common mistakes to avoid
Avoid common mistakes like letting hips sag or rise too high, which can lead to injury.
Ensure proper alignment by checking that your head is in line with your spine and that you are not holding your breath during the exercise.