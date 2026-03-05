Why fitness experts want you to do Hindu push-ups

Hindu push-ups are a dynamic exercise that can significantly improve your core strength. Unlike traditional push-ups, these involve a fluid motion that engages multiple muscle groups. This exercise not only strengthens the core but also improves flexibility and endurance. By incorporating Hindu push-ups into your routine, you can achieve a more robust and resilient core. Here's how to effectively perform this exercise and its benefits.

#1 Proper form is key To perform Hindu push-ups correctly, start in a downward dog position with hands shoulder-width apart and feet hip-width apart. Lower your chest toward the ground while arching your back, then push through your hands to rise into an upward dog position. Maintain smooth, controlled movements throughout the exercise to avoid injury and maximize effectiveness.

#2 Engage multiple muscle groups Hindu push-ups engage several muscle groups at once, including the chest, shoulders, triceps, back, and core muscles. This full-body engagement helps build overall strength while specifically targeting the abdominal area for improved core stability. Regular practice can lead to enhanced muscular endurance and a more toned physique.

#3 Increase flexibility with each rep The fluid motion of Hindu push-ups also promotes flexibility by stretching various muscle groups as you transition between positions. The movement helps increase the range of motion in the shoulders, hips, and spine. Incorporating this exercise into your routine can lead to greater flexibility over time.

