Copenhagen plank: An exercise that works your core and thighs
What's the story
The Copenhagen plank is a core-strengthening exercise that targets the obliques and inner thighs. This exercise, which is a variation of the traditional side plank, adds an element of instability that engages more muscles. It is especially useful for those looking to improve their athletic performance, coordination, and overall core stability. By including the Copenhagen plank in your workout routine, you can improve your balance, coordination, and core strength.
Exercise basics
Understanding the Copenhagen plank
The Copenhagen plank involves placing one foot on an elevated surface while balancing on the forearm of the same side.
This position requires you to engage your core muscles to maintain stability.
The elevated foot adds a challenge by increasing the demand on your obliques and hip adductors.
Proper form is crucial to avoid injury and maximize benefits.
Strengthening core muscles
Benefits of incorporating Copenhagen plank
Incorporating the Copenhagen plank into your routine can significantly enhance core muscle strength.
The exercise specifically targets the obliques and inner thighs, which are crucial for maintaining balance and stability during various physical activities.
By regularly practicing this variation of the side plank, you can expect improved muscle endurance and a stronger overall core.
This makes it an excellent addition to any strength training regimen focused on building a resilient core.
Maintaining correct posture
Tips for proper form
To perform the Copenhagen plank correctly, start by lying on your side with legs extended.
Position your elbow directly under your shoulder for support.
Place one foot on an elevated surface, like a bench or step, while keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels.
Engage your core throughout the movement to prevent sagging or arching of the back.
Advanced modifications
Progressing with variations
To further challenge yourself with the Copenhagen plank, you can try advanced variations. These include adding leg lifts or arm extensions while holding the position.
These modifications increase the difficulty level, engage more muscle groups, and enhance coordination skills.
They are beneficial for athletes looking to improve their performance through targeted core training exercises.