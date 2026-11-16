Want a stronger core? Try these 5 side plank variations
What's the story
The side plank is a classic exercise that works on your core, especially the obliques. By adding variations to the side plank, you can target different muscle groups and make the exercise more challenging. These variations not only strengthen your core but also improve your balance and stability. Here are five side plank variations that can help you build a stronger core.
Star plank
Star plank for total body engagement
The star plank is an advanced version of the traditional side plank.
In this variation, you extend both arms and legs outward, forming a star shape with your body.
This engages more muscles, as you have to work harder to maintain balance and stability.
It is great for improving overall body coordination while targeting the obliques, shoulders, and glutes.
Leg lift variation
Side plank with leg lift for added intensity
Adding a leg lift to the side plank increases the intensity of the exercise by isolating the obliques even more.
While holding the standard side plank position, lift your top leg slowly without losing balance or form.
This variation not only strengthens your core but also improves hip stability and flexibility.
Reach under variation
Side plank reach under for rotational strength
The side plank reach under adds a rotational component to the exercise, which is great for building functional strength in your core muscles.
From a side plank position, reach your top arm under your body and return it back up, repeating the motion several times.
This movement engages both the obliques and transverse abdominis, improving your rotational power.
Hip dip variation
Side plank hip dip for dynamic movement
The side plank hip dip adds dynamic movement by lowering and raising your hips while maintaining the plank position.
This variation targets not only the obliques but also engages other stabilizing muscles in the lower back and hips.
It is perfect for those looking to add fluidity to their core workouts.
Knee tuck variation
Side plank with knee tuck for core activation
Incorporating a knee tuck into a side plank activates more muscles in your abdomen by adding an element of contraction with each repetition.
From a stable side-plank position, bring your top knee toward your chest, and extend it back out, repeatedly.
This engages multiple layers of abdominal muscles effectively, without compromising form or control throughout each movement cycle.