Think planks are easy? Try these tougher variations
What's the story
The plank is a classic exercise that works on your core, but many variations can take your workout to the next level. These variations not only make the plank more challenging but also target different muscle groups, giving you a full-body workout. By adding these moves to your routine, you can improve your strength, stability, and endurance.
Tip 1
Side plank with leg lift
The side plank with leg lift adds an extra challenge to the traditional side plank by engaging more muscles in the hips and thighs.
Start in a side plank position with one arm directly under your shoulder.
Lift your top leg towards the ceiling while keeping your body straight.
This move helps improve balance and strengthens the obliques.
Tip 2
Plank jacks for cardio boost
Plank jacks combine a plank position with the dynamic movement of jumping jacks, giving you a cardio boost and core strengthening at the same time.
Start in a high plank position with feet together.
Jump outwards with both feet simultaneously, then return to the starting position.
This variation increases heart rate while working on stabilizing muscles.
Tip 3
Plank to push-up transition
The plank to push-up transition is a great way to build upper body strength while keeping your core engaged.
Start in a forearm plank position, then push up onto your hands one at a time into a full plank position before lowering back down onto forearms.
This move challenges both chest and core muscles.
Tip 4
Spiderman plank for oblique activation
The Spiderman plank is a great way to target the obliques while working on your overall core stability.
Start in a high plank position.
As you lower your body towards the ground, bring one knee up towards the elbow on the same side.
Alternate sides with every repetition.
This variation challenges your balance and coordination, while effectively targeting the oblique muscles.