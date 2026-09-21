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Home / News / Lifestyle News / Take your side plank up a notch with these variations
Take your side plank up a notch with these variations
Side plank is known for core strengthening

Take your side plank up a notch with these variations

By Vinita Jain
Sep 21, 2026
08:59 pm
What's the story

The side plank is a well-known exercise for core strengthening. It targets the obliques and helps improve stability and balance. Adding variations to the side plank can make your workout more challenging and effective. These variations not only engage different muscle groups but also keep your routine interesting. Here are five side plank variations that can help you build a stronger core.

Leg lift

Side plank with leg lift

Adding a leg lift to the side plank increases the intensity by engaging more muscles in the lower body.

While maintaining the traditional side plank position, lift the top leg slowly and hold it for a few seconds before lowering it.

This variation improves balance and strengthens both the core and legs.

Hip dip

Side plank with hip dip

The hip dip variation involves lowering your hips toward the ground and lifting them back up while holding a side plank position.

This movement targets the obliques more intensely and improves flexibility in the hips.

Performing controlled dips enhances muscle engagement, contributing to a stronger core over time.

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Star plank

Star plank variation

The star plank is an advanced version of the side plank, in which you extend both arms and legs away from your body, forming a star shape.

This variation challenges your balance significantly more than traditional planks. It engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously, for improved overall strength.

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Rotation

Side plank rotation

In this variation, you rotate your torso under your body while extending one arm outwards, and then return to the starting position.

The side plank rotation enhances spinal mobility and works on your obliques effectively.

It also improves coordination between different muscle groups in your core.

Elevation

Elevated side plank

Elevating either your feet or hands during a side plank adds difficulty by increasing instability.

The elevated position requires greater effort from stabilizing muscles, enhancing overall core strength over time.

This variation is especially useful for those looking to progress from basic planks toward more challenging exercises.

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